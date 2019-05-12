What Really Matters: Mom!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley reflects on the history and meaning of the day set aside to honor mothers everywhere.I was extremely close with my mom -- we often talked on the phone several times a day -- on all kinds of topics. As with my three siblings, our mother was one of our closet friends with whom we all had a deep bond and great relationship. Sadly, after an unexpected and devastating stroke, we lost her two years ago this month. Ironically, she died just a few days before Mother's Day. Like so many women, she always put her children first and we miss her every day, but are grateful for so many wonderful years with her.