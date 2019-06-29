What Really Matters: Pride and Precedence

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley reflects on Pride Weekend and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots that touched off the modern gay rights movement.One of the most touching and important parts of Pride month and, indeed, Pride weekend in San Francisco is the sea change it represents in America. People who once were forced to live in the shadows are no longer. And while we still have a long way to go, we can and should be very proud of Pride.