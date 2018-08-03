What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets

In the last year or so, you have perhaps noticed more homeless people in your community-- certainly if you live or work in San Francisco or Oakland.It's always been an issue here, but it has clearly gotten a lot worse, not just in numbers, but the nature of the homelessness itself.The heroin problem is clearly exacerbating the situation with it now commonplace to see people completely passed out in the middle of the sidewalk.Perhaps you saw the disturbing video of drug users lying all over a BART station? We have reached a tipping point and need to take steps to deal with this problem before it gets even more unmanageable.