WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets

EMBED </>More Videos

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley looks at a worrisome and worsening problem everyone is talking about.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In the last year or so, you have perhaps noticed more homeless people in your community-- certainly if you live or work in San Francisco or Oakland.

It's always been an issue here, but it has clearly gotten a lot worse, not just in numbers, but the nature of the homelessness itself.

The heroin problem is clearly exacerbating the situation with it now commonplace to see people completely passed out in the middle of the sidewalk.

Perhaps you saw the disturbing video of drug users lying all over a BART station? We have reached a tipping point and need to take steps to deal with this problem before it gets even more unmanageable.

For more What Really Matters segments, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessdrugillegal drugswhat really mattersSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
What Really Matters: The Terrifying 'New Normal'
What Really Matters: What's Missing in your Neighborhood
What Really Matters: A Day to Make a Difference
What Really Matters: Celebrating the Fourth of July
More what really matters
SOCIETY
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
Girl power! Mom dresses daughter as influential women from history
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
More Society
Top Stories
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute
Carr Fire survivor captured harrowing escape on video
'This was bound to happen' Pleasant Hill neighbors mourn cyclist hit, killed by big-rig
California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 on Your Side's Michael Finney helps consumers at Santa Clara County Fair
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
More News