What Really Matters: The Impeachment Process

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly, on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley offers a few thoughts on the impeachment of President Trump.

The level of political angst and anger inside the Washington Beltway and, for that matter, everywhere outside of it around the country is stunning. We are a bitterly divided nation when it comes to President Trump and the impeachment trial he faces in the Senate will only broaden that divide. Both sides are dug into an inflexible position about whether impeachment is justified but, regardless of the outcome, it is the process that is most important.
