WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: The Terrifying 'New Normal'

In his weekly on-air What Really Matters commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley looks beyond the flames to the tough questions to come.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In his weekly on-air What Really Matters commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley looks beyond the flames to the tough questions to come.

I often hear from friends and family in other parts of the country who don't fully understand why our wildfires are so ferocious and difficult to fight. But when you see the images, the wall of flames and the embers blowing in every direction, you can understand why they are so hard to stop.

With climate change, comes a change in the number and intensity of the fires we are seeing across California and a fire season that seems to be getting longer as well. We appear to have a long few months ahead of us and years of decisions to make.

