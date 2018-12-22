What Really Matters: The traditions that make the holidays special

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley speaks on Christmas, tradition, and the ties that bind.
I love everything about this time of year -- especially the feeling in the air, that sense of excitement children have and the sense of kindness adults tend to have.
We are a little more patient with each other and a little more understanding of one another. I also love the common traditions we all share and those individual traditions that made the holidays uniquely special to each of us.
