WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: What's Missing in your Neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley speaks on what you don't see in our neighborhoods anymore and why it's such a shame.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley speaks on what you don't see in our neighborhoods anymore and why it's such a shame.

One of my fondest memories as a child was all of the time I spent with my siblings and friends outside growing up. After school and all summer long we played -- football, basketball, Frisbee golf, hide-and-seek, kick-the-can, and on and on. It was a wonderful and magical part of my childhood which I wouldn't trade for anything.

My siblings and I still talk about how we spent so much time outside to this very day.

That innocent time to play and to run and to let your mind wander is so incredibly important, I believe, to a healthy and happy childhood and it saddens me to think how much kids today are missing out on.
Click here for more What Really Matters segments with ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenwhat really mattersneighborhoodgames
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
What Really Matters: A Day to Make a Difference
What Really Matters: Celebrating the Fourth of July
What Really Matters: All that Glitters may not be Gold
What Really Matters: Here we go again!
More what really matters
SOCIETY
DID YOU WIN? Mega Millions Jackpot numbers drawn
Mystery of wedding ring found on beach one step closer to being solved
Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year
Meghan, Prince Harry are planning U.S. tour: sources
More Society
Top Stories
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Protest video has critics seeking SJ's Independent Police Auditor to resign
Evacuations ordered as Ferguson Fire gets close to Yosemite
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Mystery of wedding ring found on beach one step closer to being solved
9 family members among 17 dead in Missouri boat accident
Show More
Photos of Pres. Trump pop up if you Google 'idiot'
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 takes over AT&T Park
Rugby World Cup Sevens explained in 20 seconds
Traces of Fukushima disaster found in Napa wines, but not at hazardous levels
More News