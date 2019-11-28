what really matters

What Really Matters: Why is Thanksgiving Special to You

By
SAN RANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley reflects on the meaning of a uniquely American holiday.

Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday. I enjoy all of the others, of course, but Thanksgiving to me has always been especially meaningful.

The time together with family and friends, the wonderful meal, football, and holiday movies make the day and long weekend very special.

It brings me right back to my childhood and the many memories that have shaped important parts of my outlook on life as an adult.

We all face setbacks and hardships in one way or another, but it has always been important to me to face those inevitable ups and downs with a sense of humor, optimism, and gratitude.

