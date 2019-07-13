What Really Matters: Why We Walk

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 New anchor Dan Ashley speaks about why AIDS Walk San Francisco is still so important for our entire community.I have been very proud to be so closely connected with AIDS Walk San Francisco for the past 25-years. It's a remarkable and profoundly important event on so many levels, and it is always moving to look out from the stage in Golden Gate Park and see thousands and thousands of people who are there year in and year out because they care.