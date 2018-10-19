What Really Matters: Words

I am always interested in the use of words and language as a journalist and as a college graduate with degrees in English and Speech Communication.But my interest in language actually began long before my university years.My mother was, by far, the best read person I've ever known and had a remarkable grasp of the English language. The depth of her vocabulary and her interest in etymology was one of the great passions of her life.She set a very high standard for me and my three siblings that continued until her death a year and a half ago. Even as adults she corrected us constantly!