What Really Matters: Your Right to Know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley talks about the questionable raid on a Bay Area journalist's home by San Francisco police.Whenever journalists are targeted by police or our government for doing their jobs, the rest of us in this profession certainly take notice with great concern. The freedom of the press to operate freely and without the fear of reprisal is an absolute bedrock of a free society and of this democracy.