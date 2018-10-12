SOCIETY

What Really Matters: Your Voice, Your Vote

EMBED </>More Videos

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley looks at the battle for your vote in next month's election.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley looks at the battle for your vote in next month's election.

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions

The frenzy to get your vote is getting more intense as we get closer to the November 6 election. Competing ads for candidates and propositions demand a lot of us and cutting through the political fog to find the truth is not easy and requires work. But what is so precious about our system of government is that we all truly do have a say, a meaningful say, in how we are governed. The next few weeks present us with an opportunity and a responsibility to make informed decisions.

For more What Really Matters segments from Dan Ashley, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywhat really matters2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018votingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
Man whose stuff was trashed by 'Jogger Joe' still homeless despite donations
SF hotel workers shut down 4th Street to demand higher wages
More Society
Top Stories
Video shows engagement ring theft in Bay Area
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Man whose stuff was trashed by 'Jogger Joe' still homeless despite donations
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
FBI investigating Facebook hack as company reveals new information
CalTrans: Road improvement projects could be delayed, cancelled if CA's gas tax is repealedt
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in Mendocino Co.
Authorities: 11 baby bodies found in closed Detroit funeral home
Show More
An 800 mph jigsaw puzzle: I-Team investigates air traffic control
Bay Area teen stars in 'General Hospital' while going to high school
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; residents urged to seek shelter
Lime's restraining order denied; electric scooters back on SF streets Monday
SF hotel workers shut down 4th Street to demand higher wages
More News