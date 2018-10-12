What Really Matters: Your Voice, Your Vote

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley looks at the battle for your vote in next month's election.The frenzy to get your vote is getting more intense as we get closer to the November 6 election. Competing ads for candidates and propositions demand a lot of us and cutting through the political fog to find the truth is not easy and requires work. But what is so precious about our system of government is that we all truly do have a say, a meaningful say, in how we are governed. The next few weeks present us with an opportunity and a responsibility to make informed decisions.