SOCIETY

What to do in Oakland this weekend for $20 or less

Photo: Bernardbodo/iStock

By Hoodline
Want to get out and about this weekend without breaking the bank? Here are four ideas for what to do in Oakland for $20 or less.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Black Professionals' Fab Friday





Kick off the weekend with a professional mixer at Everett and Jones this evening. According to the event listing, you'll be joining "Oakland's biggest professional network of black professionals and entrepreneurs for another perfect opportunity to connect with hundreds of like-minded people in Oakland."

At the event, you'll have a chance to network and mingle with small business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals that are looking to expand their businesses.

When: Friday, June 29, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Everett and Jones, 126 Broadway.
Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Burger Boogaloo Opening Party





After some networking, head out to the Starline Social Club for the Burger Boogaloo opening party. At the "historic three-story Victorian ballroom, located in Oakland operating as a restaurant, bar and 400 person capacity multi-use space," you'll hear music from Glitter Wizard, BT's, Heartlights and Dog Party.

If you don't have a chance to get tickets beforehand, buy them for $10 at the door.

When: Friday, June 29, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 1 a.m.
Where: Starline Social Club, 2236 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Admission: $8

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedy Machine





If you need a good laugh this weekend, head over to Spice Monkey Restaurant and Bar for a night of comedy.

You'll get to watch eight comedians compete in a three-round comedy tournament and you're bound to have a great time because according to the business, its "comedians literally live and die by the fans."

Unfortunately, the venue is not wheelchair accessible and there is a two-item minimum for each guest.

When: Saturday, June 30, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Spice Monkey Restaurant & Bar, 1628 Webster St.
Admission: $18 (General Admission); $20 (Fun Zone Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

New York Night Train Soul Clap and Dance Off!





After you've had some laughs, continue the fun with some dancing at The Uptown Nightclub.

At the event, you'll have a chance to see DJ Jonathan Toubin, a popular DJ from New York City, Baby Shakes, a punk/rock n' roll band also from NYC, and The World, a group of five Oaklandites who "write rambunctious dance music with a post punk tool kit."

When: Saturday, June 30, 9 p.m.- Sunday, July 1, 2 a.m.
Where: The Uptown Nightclub, 1928 Telegraph Ave.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineOakland
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News