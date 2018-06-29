What to do in Oakland this weekend for $20 or less

Black Professionals' Fab Friday

Want to get out and about this weekend without breaking the bank? Here are four ideas for what to do in Oakland for $20 or less.---Kick off the weekend with a professional mixer at Everett and Jones this evening. According to the event listing, you'll be joining "Oakland's biggest professional network of black professionals and entrepreneurs for another perfect opportunity to connect with hundreds of like-minded people in Oakland."At the event, you'll have a chance to network and mingle with small business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals that are looking to expand their businesses.Friday, June 29, 6-9 p.m.Everett and Jones, 126 Broadway.$5After some networking, head out to the Starline Social Club for the Burger Boogaloo opening party. At the "historic three-story Victorian ballroom, located in Oakland operating as a restaurant, bar and 400 person capacity multi-use space," you'll hear music from Glitter Wizard, BT's, Heartlights and Dog Party.If you don't have a chance to get tickets beforehand, buy them for $10 at the door.Friday, June 29, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 1 a.m.Starline Social Club, 2236 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.$8If you need a good laugh this weekend, head over to Spice Monkey Restaurant and Bar for a night of comedy.You'll get to watch eight comedians compete in a three-round comedy tournament and you're bound to have a great time because according to the business, its "comedians literally live and die by the fans."Unfortunately, the venue is not wheelchair accessible and there is a two-item minimum for each guest.Saturday, June 30, 7-8:30 p.m.Spice Monkey Restaurant & Bar, 1628 Webster St.$18 (General Admission); $20 (Fun Zone Tickets)After you've had some laughs, continue the fun with some dancing at The Uptown Nightclub.At the event, you'll have a chance to see DJ Jonathan Toubin, a popular DJ from New York City, Baby Shakes, a punk/rock n' roll band also from NYC, and The World, a group of five Oaklandites who "write rambunctious dance music with a post punk tool kit."Saturday, June 30, 9 p.m.- Sunday, July 1, 2 a.m.The Uptown Nightclub, 1928 Telegraph Ave.$10