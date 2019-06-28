Where in the world is ABC7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui?

Turns out Reggie really loves to get up early! He flew from San Francisco to New York to visit a special friend on Good Morning America.
Reggie teamed up with ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee to bring viewers Sunday's Pride forecast.
"We thought, since you are in town, you could help me with out with the Pride cities," said Ginger. "You don't do weather usually, but let's try it!"
Hey west coast.., turn on @GMA — you get to see @reggieaqui help me out with the pride cities ... and @adamlambert . You need this in your Friday 🤗 https://t.co/ZP5Qbc01Ay— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) June 28, 2019
And by the looks of it, Reggie had the best day ever!
C’mon @adamlambert ! C’mon #pride ! @innoventionguy @joshuacrews pic.twitter.com/CbJvJuCcz7— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) June 28, 2019
We listened to @adamlambert sing Queen and then hung out with THE Queen @Ginger_Zee . So great to see you, friend. A true ally. ♥️🌈🏳️🌈 #Pride @GMA pic.twitter.com/T4YqXD8p7t— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) June 28, 2019
Y’all ain’t ready for this show. 🤣 #Pride #WorldPride pic.twitter.com/itGQiyq2fq— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) June 28, 2019