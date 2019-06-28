Society

Where in the world is ABC7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Where's Reggie? ABC7 Mornings anchor Reggie Aqui was MIA Friday morning, leaving many viewers wondering... where did Reggie go?

Turns out Reggie really loves to get up early! He flew from San Francisco to New York to visit a special friend on Good Morning America.

Reggie teamed up with ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee to bring viewers Sunday's Pride forecast.

"We thought, since you are in town, you could help me with out with the Pride cities," said Ginger. "You don't do weather usually, but let's try it!"



And by the looks of it, Reggie had the best day ever!





