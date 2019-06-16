Where the Grickle-grass grows: Tree that inspired 'The Lorax' falls down

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGO) -- The tree that helped inspire the famous Dr. Seuss book "The Lorax" has toppled over.The Monterey Cypress was on the grounds of the Ellen Browning Scripts Park in La Jolla.Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, lived nearby and could see the tree from his home.The tree was somewhere between 80 to 100 years old and city officials are planning on planting a replacement.