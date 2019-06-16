Society

Where the Grickle-grass grows: Tree that inspired 'The Lorax' falls down

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGO) -- The tree that helped inspire the famous Dr. Seuss book "The Lorax" has toppled over.

The Monterey Cypress was on the grounds of the Ellen Browning Scripts Park in La Jolla.

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, lived nearby and could see the tree from his home.

The tree was somewhere between 80 to 100 years old and city officials are planning on planting a replacement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern californiabooksnaturetree fall
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News