u.s. & world

Garfield phones wash up on France's coast for decades before divers figure out exactly why

EMBED <>More Videos

Decades after plastic phones shaped like Garfield began to wash up on French shores, locals believe they've gotten to the bottom of the phenomenon after divers located the remains of a shipping container that presumably carried a load of the phones.

PLOUARZEL, France -- Decades after plastic landline telephones shaped like orange cartoon cat Garfield began to wash up on French shores, locals believe they've finally gotten to the bottom of the strange phenomenon.

Divers from Ar Viltansou, a conservation group in Brittany, recently located the remains of a shipping container that presumably carried a load of the novelty telephones, confirming the long-held suspicions of coastal residents.

A diver who first found the container not long after it apparently fell into the ocean in the 1980s directed conservationists to the wreckage. Ar Viltansou head Claire Simonin told the AFP news agency that the container was wedged in a cave and could only be accessed during low tide.

"We found this incredible fissure that is 30 meters deep and at the very bottom, there were the remains of a container," Simonin told the AFP. "Under the boulders in front of the entrance, we found 23 complete handsets with electronics and wires. They were everywhere."

The circumstances surrounding the shipping container's journey to the bottom of the ocean are still unclear, though the diver who originally found the container said he located it after a severe storm hit the area. Environmentalists warned that the scores of plastic phones that have survived decades of ocean currents are just one example of the threat that resilient plastic pollution poses to marine ecosystems.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarrepollutionhistoryoceansu.s. & worldfranceplasticplastic pollution
U.S. & WORLD
Passengers describe odor in cabin that diverted SFO-bound flight
Busted: Skunk caught with beer can stuck on its head
Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
TOP STORIES
Passengers describe odor in cabin that diverted SFO-bound flight
VIDEO: Police release body cam footage from deadly Taco Bell shooting
Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court
Gov. Newsom's rips PG&E in letter about its consideration for new board of directors
Salesforce Transit Center contractors challenge cracked beam accusations
Stephen Curry not a fan of Staples Center popcorn
VIDEO: Hundreds of rare dolphins in Monterey Bay 'superpod'
Show More
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
CA Senator Scott Wiener talks about e-scooters
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Alameda woman says squatters moved into her house, even changed locks
More TOP STORIES News