Winning numbers drawn for estimated $470 million Powerball jackpot

A Powerball ticket is seen in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 16-54-57-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2.

RELATED: Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots: These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots & their winners

On Friday, numbers were drawn for a record $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

No one won the drawing, but a ticket sold at an AM/PM in Morgan Hill, Calif., had five of six matching numbers, amounting to a nearly $3.5 million prize, according to lottery officials.

RELATED: Morgan Hill ticket matches 5 of 6 numbers in $1 billion Mega Millions drawing

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday. The $1.6 billion estimated jackpot would be the largest prize in U.S. history. The second-largest jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
