Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

A Mega Millions sign is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

ATLANTA --
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-24-46-61-70, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

Numbers were drawn for a chance at the estimated $548 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

RELATED: What would you do if you won the Mega Millions jackpot?

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.

The $548 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $309 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
