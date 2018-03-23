ACT OF KINDNESS

Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman said she had her hands full with two small children - a toddler and a 2-month-old infant - both "having a meltdown" while shopping at a Pearland Target store.

PEARLAND, Texas --
A woman said she had her hands full with two small children - a toddler and a 2-month-old infant - both "having a meltdown" while shopping at a Pearland Target store.

According to a now-viral Facebook post, it became too unmanageable for Rebecca Paterson until a stranger stepped in to soothe one of the crying kids.

A woman named Tiffany Guillory was captured in a picture holding the woman's 2-year-old.

RELATED: Study shows moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full time job

"I started putting things away on the shelf and was about to leave when she came over to help," the overwhelmed mom said. "She walked with me while I got the essentials needed for the day and kept hold of my toddler while he calmed down."

Guillory said she knew exactly when to jump in to help, " I said 'do you need some help' and never said anything but her motion was like 'yes!'"

At Guillory's action, Paterson said Tiffany "saved me today," adding that the stranger is an "angel."

Paterson vowed to pay it forward "if I see a poor mom in need of help."

Click here for a look at feel-good stories!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparentingtargetbabybuzzworthyact of kindnessu.s. & worlddistractionfeel goodTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACT OF KINDNESS
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News