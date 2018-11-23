WOOLSEY FIRE

97-year-old Woolsey Fire survivor, four-legged best friend find new home

EMBED </>More Videos

After losing everything in the Woolsey Fire and desperately looking for a new place to stay, a 97-year-old woman and her four-legged best friend have found a home.

By ABC7.com staff
CAMARILLO, Calif. --
After losing everything in the Woolsey Fire and desperately looking for a new place to stay, a 97-year-old woman and her four-legged best friend have found a home.

RELATED: Rabbit badly burned in Ventura County wildfire recovering, expected to be okay

Ruth Cook and her dog Maggie are now living at a senior living facility in Camarillo.

Cook lost her entire home, clothes and even her hearing aids in the wildfire that tore through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

RELATED: 97-year-old woman and dog have nowhere to go after Woolsey Fire
EMBED More News Videos

A 97-year-old woman and her dog Maggie survived the deadly Woolsey Fire, but they lost everything else and are looking for a place to go.


Finding a place to relocate was tough because a lot of places wouldn't take pets.

The Red Cross and other evacuees scrambled to find them a home and succeeded.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyWoolsey Firebrush firewildfireevacuationSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
A year of wildfires across CA in photos
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
More Woolsey Fire
SOCIETY
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Camp Fire evacuees celebrate Thanksgiving
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
VIDEO: Ferry crashes into dock at SF Ferry building
Warriors' 'Dance Mom' wishes Curry well after car crash
Number of unaccounted for from Camp Fire goes down to 475, death toll stands at 84
The holiday season kicks off at Great America in Santa Clara
Suspect taken to hospital after hours-long standoff in San Jose
Naked man dies after terrorizing Whataburger in SW Houston
Christmas in the Park opens in San Jose
Show More
Bay Area shoppers pack malls for Black Friday deals
Accuweather Forecast: Light showers today, sunny and mild this weekend
25 injured after bus carrying band students involved in crash
Ontario officer gets unexpected holiday visit from son in Air Force
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More News