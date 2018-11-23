EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4728149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 97-year-old woman and her dog Maggie survived the deadly Woolsey Fire, but they lost everything else and are looking for a place to go.

After losing everything in the Woolsey Fire and desperately looking for a new place to stay, a 97-year-old woman and her four-legged best friend have found a home.Ruth Cook and her dog Maggie are now living at a senior living facility in Camarillo.Cook lost her entire home, clothes and even her hearing aids in the wildfire that tore through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.Finding a place to relocate was tough because a lot of places wouldn't take pets.The Red Cross and other evacuees scrambled to find them a home and succeeded.