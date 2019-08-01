Work for the royals: Buckingham Palace hiring a property project manager

Buckingham Palace is currently in search of a property project manager within the Privy Purse and Treasurer's Office who will be tasked with managing "an extremely varied portfolio of major projects across the royal estate."
"From preparing specifications and schedules of work, to the appointment of contractors and final handover to the operations team, you'll ensure all activities are managed to schedule, budget and to the highest standards," the job listing explains.
Buckingham Palace is a gargantuan property, boasting 775 rooms. That includes 19 staterooms, 240 bedrooms, nearly 100 offices and 87 bathrooms, according to the palace's website. Over the years, it has played host to a variety of musical performances, picnics, commemorations, receptions and other events. Prominent politicians, athletes, entertainers, academics and others are among the 50,000 people invited to palace events each year.
The palace is looking for somebody who is an "expert at managing the end-to-end project lifecycle, including procurement, financial governance and contract management" and who is "organized, proactive and with lots of initiative." Exceptional communication skills are a must, the royals added.
The position includes a 37.5-hour, Monday-through-Friday workweek and pays between US$48,472 and US$60,589 depending on experience.
Applicants must be British citizens or have the legal right to work in the United Kingdom, and they must also undergo thorough security review, according to the palace. Those interested can apply online through August 4.
If project management isn't your forte, Buckingham Palace is also looking for a fire and safety access officer and an assistant visitor services manager.
