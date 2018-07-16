SOCIETY

Worker claims American Airlines fired her for helping fellow employee visit wounded husband

EMBED </>More Videos

Lita Thompson says that American Airlines fired her for helping fellow employee Tepa Scanlan visit her husband that was wounded in a shooting at the Fresno County Jail. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
For Tepa Scanlan, being with her wounded husband has been a priority. The travel to hospitals in Houston and Los Angeles for her and their six children was made easier by the fact she worked for American Airlines and had been eligible for some free flights.

But the free flights ended when she took medical leave.

Her co-worker, Lita Thompson, offered her personal buddy passes to help Scanlan travel to LA.

"You know it really helped her out a lot," Thompson said. "That drive back and forth was killing her."

But Thompson got into trouble. It seems giving passes to employees on leave is against the airline's rules.

Thompson says she "got called in by my manager, and he asked if I was giving my buddy pass to anybody who was on leave and I said, 'Yes, I am giving them to Tepa Scanlan.' And he pretty much had me write a statement, and that was pretty much it. Three-week suspension and we will give you a call, that was it."

Then she says was fired.

"They called me in, and I was terminated," Thompson said.

Thompson says she was not aware of the buddy pass sharing rule.

Scanlan is back to driving. She spends a week at a time with her husband at an LA treatment facility.

"Right now, it is a hardship. Driving back and forth it is tiring, exhausting," she said.

Her husband, Malama, was shot in the head in 2016 in the lobby of a Fresno County Jail. A correctional officer, he rushed to the aid of a female officer, Juanita Davilla, who was also shot by the same gunman. Davilla is still recovering at home. Malama will need treatment for many years to come.

Scanlan cannot comment on the airline issue. She is on medical leave but is still employed by American Airlines.

She told us her husband is making progress, "Every day has its challenges, and there are good days, and today he was okay."

We reached out to American Airlines for comment on Thompson's firing. A company spokesman said he would look into the issue and get back to us.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyamerican airlinesu.s. & worldtravelconsumerconsumer concernsFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
BART: Elevator attendant pilot program extended
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
VIDEO: Disneyland celebrates 63rd birthday
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
More Society
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News