VETERANS

World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

America's oldest living man and the oldest World War II veteran, Richard Overton, is celebrating another birthday! (Jack Plunkett / AP Images for Philips Lifeline)

AUSTIN, TX --
America's oldest living man and the oldest World War II veteran, Richard Overton, is celebrating another birthday.

Overton turned 112 on Friday, May 11.

World's oldest WWII veteran turns 111 on May 11
Richard Overton, the oldest living veteran of World War II, turned 111 years old on Thursday, May 11.

How's the veteran celebrating his latest milestone? A huge party, of course!

VIDEO: Congress honors 99-year-old Filipino WWII veteran
EMBED More News Videos

On the eve of Veterans' Day, a 99-year-old Filipino man received a long overdue medal for his service to the United States in World War II.



According to the Austin American-Statesman, Overton "was born in Bastrop County in 1906, served in the Pacific Theater with the Army's all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion from 1942 to 1945."

He left the Army in October 1945.

He currently resides in East Austin, where he has lived since the 1940s.

KVUE contributed to this post
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybirthdayveteranfeel goodbuzzworthyu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VETERANS
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
Plane said to carry war remains from North Korea lands at US base
Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting
Navy vet survives 300-foot fall from Mount St. Helens
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
More veterans
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News