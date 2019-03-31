World War II

Remains of missing World War II soldier return home, laid to rest 75 years later

EMBED <>More Videos

WWII veteran laid to rest next to wife after 75 years Credit: U.S. Army

TROY, Ind. -- After 75 years, the remains of a once-missing World War II veteran were returned home to Indiana and laid to rest next to his wife.

Indiana native Pfc. Clifford Mills was reported missing in action in 1944 during Operation Market Garden in Germany.

On Sept. 18, 1944, a 319th 82nd Airborne Division Artillery Glider crashed in Wyler, Germany behind enemy lines. Mills was one of several soldiers left unaccounted for.

Twelve years ago, Nowy van Hedel took it upon himself to find closure for Mills. Hedel even kept a photo of Mills in his living room as a reminder of the sacrifices of the American military during World War II.

Hedel presented his findings in 2017 to the U.S. military and received a call from Mills' family in January 2019 informing him the remains were identified and would return home.

On March 30, representatives from three 82nd Airborne Division Field Artillery Battalions carried Pfc. Mills to his final resting place in Indiana, next to his wife.

According to the Army, there are still more than 70,000 World War II Americans missing in action.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyindianasoldiersmilitaryworld war iifuneralu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD WAR II
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Mall Santa kneels to thank World War II veteran
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Students help return WWII flag to family in Japan
TOP STORIES
A day in the life an Uber rideshare driver
1 dead, 1 injured after car crash in San Francisco
Time running out for residents of SJ's Hope Village
Bay Area reacts to Trump's threats to close border
Former Planned Parenthood director creates controversy with new film
Student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car
Romantic seals snuggle underwater
Show More
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
Police: Suspect armed with sword attacked person in SF
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at skate park
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
More TOP STORIES News