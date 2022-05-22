California wildfires

Crews battling 110-acre brush fire in Vacaville; evacuations ordered

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a 110-acre brush fire Saturday evening in Vacaville that is 0% contained, Solano County officials said.

Evacuation Orders and Warnings:



5 p.m.
Evacuation Order
1. All of Quail Canyon Rd
2. Pleasants Valley Rd from Quail Canyon north to Hwy 128 and west to the county line.

4:15 p.m.
Evacuation warning expanded south on Pleasants Valley Rd to Shale Peak. All other warnings remain in place.

All residences on Pleasants Valley Rd from Quail Canyon Rd north to Hwy 128 and west of Pleasants Valley Rd to the county line (Blue Ridge).

See more evacuation details on the Facebook page for Solano County OES here.

