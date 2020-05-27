Coronavirus California

Coronavirus mall reopening: Solano Town Center opens for 1st time since COVID-19 shutdown

By
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- The Solano Town Center in Fairfield opened Wednesday morning for the first time since shutting down for the coronavirus pandemic.

Only about half of the mall's stores are open. Some of the national chains, like Macy's, are not ready to open yet but are working to prepare for an opening.

Mall management is asking that safety precautions start in the parking lot. They are asking people to park their car six feet away from other cars. But they will not be enforcing it, they are just making the request.

They are also asking shoppers to look at a mall map before arriving, find a store that they will be visiting and park near it so they limit their exposure.

There are changes inside, too, like hand sanitizer stations and wipes that are available. They've also made changes to the food court where they have spaced the tables apart and eliminated plastic trays.

Shoppers will also hear a pre-recorded announcement every few minutes, reminding people to socially distance from others.

Shoppers we spoke with were happy to be out and about.

"I am not really worried as long as I keep my distance from everyone," said Xavier Alba.

"I'm excited. I've been waiting to come shopping. I've been running out of clothes and stuff so we're just here to walk around and see what we can find," said Gabriella Vela.

Masks are not required in Solano County. The mall is asking that people wear them but cannot require them to cover their face.

The mall is also disinfecting all common spaces and high traffic areas.

The mall will be operating at a reduced schedule: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 12 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

