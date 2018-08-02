WILDFIRE

Some mandatory evacuation orders reduced to warning for Mendocino Complex fires

EMBED </>More Videos

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has upgraded a current advisory evacuation order to mandatory in Western Lake County as the Mendocino Complex fires continue to threaten structures. (KGO-TV)

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders as firefighters continue to battle 19 wildfires burning across California.

In Mendocino County, the Ranch and River Fires have burned 110,168 acres and are 39 percent contained. Together, they are being called the Mendocino Complex Fires. The larger Ranch Fire is 15 percent contained while the River Fire is 50 percent contained. More than 12,000 structures are threatened by the fires.

RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

Officials announced Thursday afternoon that mandatory evacuations have been reducd to warnings in some areas near the Mendocino Complex fires. The following areas are now under evacuation warning: Mid Mountain Road and Pine Avenue area of Potter Valley, north of Burris Lane, east of Eastside Potter Valley Road, west of the fire edge.

On Thursday morning, officials upgraded an evacuation advisory to mandatory in Western Lake County. The mandatory evacuation area is west of Lucerne at Bartlett Springs Road and Highway 20, south of the fire, east of the fire, north of Clear Lake including the communities of Blue Lakes, Upper Lake, Nice, Lakeport, Witter Springs, Bachelor Valley, Scotts Valley, Saratoga Springs.

Wednesday night, Hundreds of evacuees gathered in Kelseyville for a community meeting, hoping to find out when they will be able to return home.

There are 14 homes that have burned so far. Cal Fire hopes to have full containment by next Tuesday.

In Shasta and Trinity counties, the Carr Fire continues to burn out of control. Cal Fire's latest update shows the fire has scorched more than 125,000 acres and is just 35 percent contained.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

The Ferguson Fire burning in the area of Yosemite National Park has grown to 68,610 acres and containment stands at 39 percent.

The Western Fire broke out yesterday afternoon off Highway 101 south of Hopland. The fire has burned 45 acres and is 50 percent contained. The Mendocino Sheriff's Office is warning nearby residents to be ready to evacuate if they feel unsafe.

The Steele Fire near Lake Berryessa is now 100 percent contained. It burned 135 acres and destroyed eight structures.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Complex Firewildfireevacuationcal firefirefightersCarr FireNorthern CaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Western Fire burning in Mendocino Co. is 50 percent contained
More wildfire
Top Stories
Apple becomes world's first trillion dollar company
All-clear given after active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
VIDEO: Cellphone charger catches fire on Ryanair flight
Alameda schools dramatically loosen dress code for coming school year
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
Show More
Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Research: Adults interact with media more than 11 hours a day
Woman braves downpour to return grocery cart
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
More News