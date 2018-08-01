Some evacuations lifted for Mendocino Complex fires

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Some people living in Mendocino and Lake Counties are back home after being evacuated by two separate wildfires.Combined, the fires are known as the Mendocino Complex. The Ranch Fire has burned more than 51 thousand acres and is 10 percent contained. The River Fire has burned more than 28,000 acres and is 12 percent contained. Evacuation orders were lifted last night for Finley and Kelseyville in Lake County.ABC7 News was in Kelseyville as some of the first cars returned back to town. We spoke to one person who lives on the border of Kelseyville and Lakeport. He evacuated Sunday night and then returned home on Monday, only to get trapped on his property, while he tried to put out hot spots."I had flames to the left and flames to the right. And I felt I could be surrounded by flames, so I got out of there," said Ben Boylan, evacuee.Many of the people returning home last night said they were more worried about looters than the fire.