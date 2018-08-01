COMPLEX FIRE

Some evacuations lifted for Mendocino Complex fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Some people living in Mendocino and Lake Counties are back home after being evacuated by two separate wildfires. (KGO-TV)

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Some people living in Mendocino and Lake Counties are back home after being evacuated by two separate wildfires.

Combined, the fires are known as the Mendocino Complex. The Ranch Fire has burned more than 51 thousand acres and is 10 percent contained. The River Fire has burned more than 28,000 acres and is 12 percent contained. Evacuation orders were lifted last night for Finley and Kelseyville in Lake County.
RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

ABC7 News was in Kelseyville as some of the first cars returned back to town. We spoke to one person who lives on the border of Kelseyville and Lakeport. He evacuated Sunday night and then returned home on Monday, only to get trapped on his property, while he tried to put out hot spots.

"I had flames to the left and flames to the right. And I felt I could be surrounded by flames, so I got out of there," said Ben Boylan, evacuee.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

Many of the people returning home last night said they were more worried about looters than the fire.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firefirefightersevacuationwildfireComplex FireUkiahMendocino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Photos from the wildfires across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
COMPLEX FIRE
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
Carr Fire jumps Shasta-Trinity county line, neighbors more scared than ever
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Cupertino shelves 'head' tax vote to 2020, potential impacts to Apple, others
Bicyclists rally for safety changes after close calls near Mt. Diablo
BARK! The pets displaced by the Carr Fire have something to tell you
Carr Fire community meeting leaves some residents unsatisfied
DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.
Show More
Consumer Reports tells you how to keep your cutting boards clean
East Bay man books Paris vacation home on Travelocity, finds out it's a scam
Pet victims of Carr Fire brought to safety in Bay Area
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area
More News