Two men could be seen playing guitars and singing a song in the background of ABC7 News' coverage of Thanksgiving for Camp Fire victims in Chico. The duo calls themselves Cold Weather Sons and had just written a new song.Nathaniel Smith, one half of the band, lost everything he owned in the fire."One of my friends had donated a guitar, a small song writing guitar to write songs because mine got burned up in the fire," Smith said. "Miykael came by to check it out and we didn't intend on it, but we ended up writing a song about the town."The song is called "One of These Days" and shortly after it was performed on Thanksgiving, it went viral.Cold Weather Sons was invited to Nashville by a Grammy-winning producer to record it."We know that media attention is turning away from the fire and we want this to be long term," Miykael Goodwin said. "That's the beauty of the song is that people purchasing it. Music can keep going on and on."The band plans to give one hundred percent of the song sales back to Camp Fire victims and continue to perform at benefit concerts. They performed at one on Sunday night to support Cal Fire."I think that's our whole heart with this," Smith said. "We want to inspire hope and inspire people to rebuild our town."One of These Days is slated to make its way to iTunes by the end of the week.