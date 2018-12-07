Sonoma Co. executive arrested for fraud while allegedly trying to flee country

A Sonoma County financial services executive is accused of stealing millions of dollars from people struggling to repay student loans.He was arrested at San Francisco International Airport, allegedly trying to flee the country.Forty-one-year-old Brandon Frere made his first court appearance on Thursday. He is charged with wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.He is accused of transferring more than $9 million to offshore accounts.Prosecutors believe his companies collected over $28 million from people trying to pay off student loans, promising to lower their loan payments and eventually have the debts forgiven.Frere ran Ameritech Financial in Rohnert Park and two other businesses.He was arrested just before boarding a flight at SFO to Mexico. Prosecutors say they've been investigating him for 10 months.Some of his customers said in the criminal complaint they thought these companies were government agencies - or at least sanctioned by the government.Many found their loans in worse situations after signing with these companies.Frere will appear in court again on Monday.