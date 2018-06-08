SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Following the North Bay fires, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors looked into its emergency management, including its program for alerting and warning residents. Now, recommendations are ready to be presented to the board at its meeting on Monday, June 11.
The county wants to spend almost half a million dollars to establish a community alert & warning program, with two full-time staff positions to lead it, and spend about three-quarters of a million dollars to improve its emergency management program, including adding three full-time employees. Funding will be part of annual budget discussions.
On the night the fires broke out, October 8, 2017, residents overwhelmed dispatchers with 911 calls, Nixle alerts were issued and deputies went door-to-door.
Overnight, the Tubbs fire burned from Calistoga through Santa Rosa, and the Nuns Fire swept into the city of Sonoma.
The county estimates 100,000 people had to evacuate due to the wildfires. 23 people died. The fires destroyed more than 5,000 homes.
