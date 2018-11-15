This week, the Sonoma Rotary Club collected a truckload of donations for fire survivors from socks and hair brushes to bottles of water."This is how this Valley is wired, we like to help each other out," said Rotary Club member Mike Caselli.Down the road, more than 100 hay bales were being loaded into a semi-truck at Brocco's Old Barn Feed Store. The bales will help feed hungry horses and cattle orphaned or displaced by the fires."We just want to make sure these guys are taken care of, that's what it's all about," said Ron Brocco.The humanitarian effort to help the animals was started by volunteer Barbara Hallford, who got help after the North Bay wildfires destroyed her horse barn."I can imagine what these people are going through, because I've been there, we have the resources to help and we're going to do it," said Hallford.ABC7 News covered the beginning of Hallord's relief drive last Sunday. Many viewers saw it and stepped up to help in a big way.In the last four days, more than $10,000 in cash donations and animal supplies have been received."I want to thank channel 7 for making such a big impact, and for people who are helping Butte County," said Hallford.