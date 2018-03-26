Sonoma Co. septic service under scrutiny for improper waste disposal

EMBED </>More Videos

"One call does it all," that's what Carlos Chavez' septic service promises to do on his website, which is still up and running, despite the fact that he's been charged with two dozen crimes. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
"One call does it all," that's what Carlos Chavez' septic service promises to do on his website, which is still up and running, despite the fact that he's been charged with two dozen crimes.

"They should put him behind bars and lock the key up or fine him big time," said David Briesell of Industrial Carting.

ABC7 News met Briesell while he was properly disposing wastewater at the Laguna Treatment Plant in Santa Rosa.

That is what Chavez should have been doing with the septic waste he collected from customers. But instead, Detective Brandon Matthies with Santa Rosa police's environmental crimes unit says Chavez was illegally dumping the waste on his East Cotati Avenue property in Penngrove.

"He had retrofitted a manhole in the backyard of his private residence and that manhole then discharged to the sewer system on his private residence ultimately linking to the sanitary sewer system," said Matthes.

Based on the hundreds of times Chavez allegedly emptied his tank illegally on his property, Matthies believes he avoided almost $130,000 in fees to this water treatment facility.

"It's going to pollute the ground," Biresell added. "Our kids play in it and our family pays in it and they'll get sick and plus -- it goes into the groundwater."

Chavez was previously convicted in Sonoma County for dumping septic waste illegally. He's currently out on bail and due back in court in May.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
environmentnaturetoxic wastewaste managementinvestigationpolicegarbagesewage spillsewerarrestsonoma countySanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News