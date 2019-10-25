Sonoma County fairgrounds turns into safe haven for livestock during Kincade Fire

Please meet Sonny (the mustang) and Uno (the donkey) — best friends who were evacuated to the Sonoma County fairgrounds overnights.



— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 24, 2019

This is James Howard who came to the Sonoma fairgrounds looking for an evacuation center for his 18-year-old cat.



"He's a boy cat, but his name is Angela," Howard explained. "My late wife misnamed him, and it stuck." #KincadeFire — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 24, 2019

Matilda, the pig, seemed to be having a good time at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds evacuation area. She didn't want to leave when her owners came to pick her up!



(Video: Robert Dragavon/@abc7newsbayarea) #KincadeFire — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 25, 2019

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sonoma County fairgrounds are functioning as both CAL FIRE's base camp and an evacuation center for livestock."We have horses, we have some mules, a donkey, we've got some goats. We do think there might be some alpacas coming in," Becky Bartlin, the fairgrounds CEO, said.Among the animals: Sonny, the mustang, and Uno, the donkey, who were brought to the fairgrounds overnight. According to Bartlin, the two are best friends. They are even being kept in the same stall together.James Howard came to the fairgrounds looking for an evacuation center for his 18-year-old cat."He's a boy cat, but his name is Angela," Howard explained. "My late wife misnamed him, and it stuck."Howard and Angela were redirected across the street to the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building -- an evacuation center for people and small animals."I was so panicked I ran out of gas, so I spent the morning running around getting a gas tank and getting gas in the car, and someone said to come here, so here I am," he said.