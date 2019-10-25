Kincade Fire

Sonoma County fairgrounds turns into safe haven for livestock during Kincade Fire

By Liz Kreutz
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sonoma County fairgrounds are functioning as both CAL FIRE's base camp and an evacuation center for livestock.

"We have horses, we have some mules, a donkey, we've got some goats. We do think there might be some alpacas coming in," Becky Bartlin, the fairgrounds CEO, said.



Among the animals: Sonny, the mustang, and Uno, the donkey, who were brought to the fairgrounds overnight. According to Bartlin, the two are best friends. They are even being kept in the same stall together.

James Howard came to the fairgrounds looking for an evacuation center for his 18-year-old cat.

"He's a boy cat, but his name is Angela," Howard explained. "My late wife misnamed him, and it stuck."



Howard and Angela were redirected across the street to the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building -- an evacuation center for people and small animals.



"I was so panicked I ran out of gas, so I spent the morning running around getting a gas tank and getting gas in the car, and someone said to come here, so here I am," he said.

