#GulchFire CALFIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit crews are on scene of a wildland fire in the 600 block of Stage Gulch Road south of Petaluma in Sonoma County. Fire is currently 40 acres and 0% contained.#CALFIRELNU #CALFIRE pic.twitter.com/o0mnK69jpa — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 6, 2020

