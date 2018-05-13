Sonoma County sheriff's deputy expected to survive after being shot

A sheriff's deputy who was shot Saturday morning in Sonoma with "snake shot" is in good condition and a suspect is in custody, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA, Calif. --
A sheriff's deputy who was shot Saturday morning in Sonoma with "snake shot" is in good condition and a suspect is in custody, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies went to the Jolly Washer gas station/car wash in the 19200 block of state Highway 12 after the manager called and said a 19-year-old employee was acting strangely, sheriff's officials said.

The manager also said the employee appeared to have a BB gun, according to sheriff's officials.

Two deputies assigned to the Sonoma Police Department went to the car wash and found the employee standing behind a gray pickup truck in the carwash line, acting suspiciously, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect pulled out a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun and fired on the deputies, hitting one of them, according to sheriff's officials.

One of the deputies returned fire but didn't hit the suspect, who ducked down behind the truck, sheriff's officials said. Apparently, the suspect's handgun jammed, sheriff's officials said; the suspect threw it down and the deputies took him into custody.

The projectile fired by the suspect had multiple pellets, commonly called a "snake shot," according to sheriff's officials. "Snake shot" is very small lead shot. The deputy was struck in several places on his body, sheriff's officials said.

The deputy was flown to the hospital. He is in good condition and expected to survive, sheriff's officials said.
