Sonoma County to hold full-scale evacuation drill

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, Sonoma County will hold its first full-scale evacuation drill as part of a larger effort to prepare for wildfires.It will be held from 8 AM to 10 AM Saturday morning in the Cavedale-Trinity neighborhood.Residents who want to participate can sign up for an alert when the drill begins. They will practice evacuating their homes and drive through evacuation routes to the Hanna Boys Center on Arnold Drive.To sign up for the alert go here