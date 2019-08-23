Sonoma County to hold full-scale evacuation drill

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, Sonoma County will hold its first full-scale evacuation drill as part of a larger effort to prepare for wildfires.

It will be held from 8 AM to 10 AM Saturday morning in the Cavedale-Trinity neighborhood.

RELATED: Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources

Residents who want to participate can sign up for an alert when the drill begins. They will practice evacuating their homes and drive through evacuation routes to the Hanna Boys Center on Arnold Drive.

To sign up for the alert go here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evacuationfiredisastersonoma county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Sacramento shooting arrested in Antioch
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Teen with measles may have exposed other visitors at Disneyland Resort
Man arrested after multiple cars damaged during hit-and-run in SJ
Study finds jump in teen vaping in South Bay
San Francisco must now accept cash
Suspect at large after brazen daylight shooting in SF
Show More
Family says airline left young girl alone during layover at SFO
D23 2019 Expo: News from the ultimate Disney fan event
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes Lake County
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area family finds paper in Popeyes chicken tenders
More TOP STORIES News