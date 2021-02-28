COVID-19 vaccine

Sonoma Co. canceling vaccination clinics, postponing appointments due to supply shortage

Plans to vaccinate school employees have also been put on hold, which could push back the resumption of in-person classes for some students.
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, Sonoma County is canceling vaccination clinics and postponing appointments due to a shortage.

The county says its supply is limited and they cannot keep up with the demand.

For now, it is planning to give out shots next week, but only second doses.

Sonoma County expects to receive about 7,500 doses next week.

It's too early to tell when the county will receive any of the just-authorized Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the third COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.



