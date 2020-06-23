Society

Authorities investigate apparent noose found at Sonoma Raceway

By
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Days after a noose in the garage of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, an apparent noose was found at the Sonoma Raceway, prompting an investigation.

RELATED: Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race, FBI investigating

It was quiet at the raceway on Tuesday. Events have been canceled because of the pandemic. The front office is not commenting on what happened but has put out a written statement:

'On Saturday, a Sonoma Raceway staff member discovered a piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree on raceway property. Our staff, on-site business tenants and local law enforcement have been contacted and asked to share any information they may have. The incident is under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department. Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone."

ABC7 News reached out to the sheriff's office for a comment or an update on the investigation but are still waiting to hear back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysonomahate crimenascarracismhate crime investigationafrican americansrace carrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
These Bay Area counties now allow 'social bubbles'
LIVE: Dr. Cody to give COVID-19 update at Santa Clara Co. board meeting
SJ charter school reopens with new COVID-19 precautions
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks held at MLK's historic church
Show More
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
1 dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Video of woman coughing on 1-year-old released by SJ police
US honeybees are doing better after bad year, survey shows
DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driver's tests on Friday
More TOP STORIES News