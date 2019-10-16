Contra Costa County Fire: ATF serves search warrant at NuStar energy facility, source says

While agencies say they don't necessarily think anything criminal occurred, they want to secure evidence as quickly as possible. The search included items like servers that contain video of the storage tanks before and during the explosion.
Teams of firefighters, investigators and representatives from CAL OSHA are on scene at the NuStar Energy Facility in Crockett today trying to find a cause for yesterday's fire and making sure it doesn't flare up again.
Firefighters are keeping foam on the secondary containers today that are holding the ethanol that did not burn yesterday.
VIDEO: Explosion at NuStar Energy facility caught on camera
"We are keeping that foam blanket to those secondary containment structures to ensure the oxygen does not get to that ethanol," said Steve Hill, a spokesperson for Contra Costa Fire.
He says they needed so much foam to put out the massive fire, they almost ran out.
Look at the charred hillsides surrounding the NuStar facility in Crockett. Also- check out the flurries of foam (look closely!) Con fire said they almost ran out of foam yesterday and had to make an emergency order for more. pic.twitter.com/VXGrTy8emV— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 16, 2019
"Last night we had to put in an emergency order for more foam because we did need quite a lot," he said this morning.
No residents were injured but he said one firefighter was hurt.
"There was one firefighter who sustained minor injuries. He was treated and released. He is a Chevron firefighter and was treated by chevron and released," Hill said.
Residents on Old County Road did evacuate. They are located right next to the facility. As they returned home, they told us they are feeling very grateful.
BEFORE AND AFTER: Birds eye view of NuStar energy facility in the East Bay
"Just a change in the wind and I wouldn't have a home. None of us would," said Michelle Miller with tears in her eyes.
She says she is still feeling shaky today and isn't ready yet to assess what happened and what needs to be done in the future. But she thinks she will have questions once she processes the situation.
"I will want some answers and then consider if I want to live here but this is my home and I love it and I am grateful to still have it," she said.
Investigators are trying to determine if Monday's 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the Bay Area is linked to the energy facility fire. All operations have been suspended and shipments halted at the facility today.
All schools will remain closed in the John Swett Unified School District in Contra Costa County.
Get the latest on the fire at NuStar Energy in Crockett here.