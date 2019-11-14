Police activity in Marin related to shooting at Orinda house party that killed 5, source says

MARIN, Calif. (KGO) -- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is in Marin County for an investigation that a source says is linked to a deadly Halloween shooting in Orinda that left five people dead at an Airbnb party.SKY7 showed at least three Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office vehicles in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Marin City.Police have told ABC7 News that investigators are following-up on hundreds of leads and interviewing hundreds of potential witnesses. Orinda City Manager Steve Solomon said, "while it's frustrating, you'd like to have answers to a lot of things, you know they're trying to do it right."Orinda is drafting an ordinance to ban short term non-hosted rentals that will come up for a vote on November 19.