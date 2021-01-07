Explosive devices found near US Capitol while violent rioters stormed Congress were real, law enforcement source says

WASHINGTON -- The two explosive devices found in Washington D.C. on Wednesday were real and potentially dangerous, according to a federal law enforcement source.

The FBI is now leading the investigation into the explosives.

ABC News obtained a photo of one of the two explosives.

ABC News exclusive: Photo of suspected explosive device found near RNC headquarters, Jan. 6, 2021.



The device in the photo ABC News received was found near the Republican National Committee headquarters. The second device was found near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, which is located a couple of blocks away.

Both buildings are a short distance from the U.S. Capitol, where Wednesday's violence took place.

Bomb technicians used water cannons to blast the devices and break them apart, rendering them harmless.

Investigators are now examining what's left of the devices to uncover clues about where the parts came from and who build them.

ATF, U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department are all also involved in the investigation.
