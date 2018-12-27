Sources: Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer

Sources say the scene is now clear and there's no word on if the suspect was arrested.
Newman Corporal Ronil Singh was remembered by his grieving police chief on Thursday. "I did not know, Christmas morning, at four o'clock in the morning, when I said goodbye to him and sent him off to his family, that that would be the last time that I saw him," said Newman Police Dept. Chief Randy Richardson said.
Clearly wracked with grief, the chief of the tiny Newman Police Department asked that Corporal Ronil Singh be first remembered as a husband and father... and then as a cop. "What needs to be known is that he was truly just a human being being an American patriot," Chief Richardson said.
The 33-year-old Singh-was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Wednesday during a DUI traffic stop.
The man believed to be the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras buying beer at a convenience store moments before the shooting.
"There was a gunfight." Though he would not provide the suspect's name, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson did offer other details. "This suspect, unlike Ron, who immigrated to this country lawfully and legally to pursue his lifelong career, this suspect is in our country illegally."
The suspect's grey truck was found at a mobile home park in Newman, but the man himself is still at large.
In the meantime, this small town is left to cope with the loss of an officer many here knew personally.
"He bent over backwards for everybody that he stopped, or just as a friend. He was a friend to everybody," said Newman resident Chip Bluett.
"His 5-month-old, he will never hear talk... he will never see his son walk. He doesn't get to hold that little boy, hug his wife, say goodnight anymore because a coward took his life," Chief Richardson said.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling a dedicated line: (209) 525-7202. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.
A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made in several different ways:
In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)
Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307
Online:
https://www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html
The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.
