Sources: Suspect in custody for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' shooting

In the days after Jazmine Barnes' death, local support to find her killer has turned into a nationwide effort.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Sources say one suspect is in custody for the deadly shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, but the investigation is ongoing with a possible second suspect.

According to sources, the suspect does not resemble the sketch given.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office posted a statement on Twitter, saying the investigation has taken a "new direction."



"Detectives are in the process of interviewing persons of interest," HCSO said.

Barnes was shot and killed last Sunday near a Walmart along the East Beltway and Wallisville, as she and her mother were going to Joe V's to get coffee.

According to police, someone in a red, four-door pickup truck pulled alongside her family's vehicle and started firing.

LaPorsha Washington, Jazmine's mother, was injured during the alleged attack.

After the shooting was over, one of her other daughters made the devastating discovery.

"She said, 'Momma, Jazmine's not moving. She's not talking.' I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head," Washington said.

The story since then has captured the hearts of many community members, celebrities and activists around the world.
