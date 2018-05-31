Sources: Woman's body found on campus of SF hospital

Sources with knowledge of the investigation tell ABC7 News that a woman's body was found on the campus of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.According to our sources, she was on a psychiatric evaluation hold.San Francisco police are investigating the incident and are expected to release a statement this evening.Hospital officials declined to comment on the incident, but classified it as a medical death.It's not clear yet where she was found, but this comes less than a week after the body of 76-year-old Ruby Lee Anderson was found in the stairwell of the hospital's power plant building on Wednesday.There is no word yet on how Andersen ended up in a restricted area. Her family says she was suffering from dementia and living in Behavioral Health Center Residential Care Facility for the Elderly located on the property.Something similar happened five years ago. In 2013, Lynne Spalding's body was found in a hospital stairwell two weeks after she went missing.