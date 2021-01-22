'Horrific tragedy': Sunnyvale man accused of murdering wife, 11-year-old daughter

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Sunnyvale neighborhood is grieving after a woman and child were found dead.

Police have arrested the husband for murder.

The man turned himself into police Wednesday.

Investigators say he came into the department's lobby, and told a clerk he had killed his wife.

RELATED: What seemed like a horrific stalking case was a jealous lover's cover for murder

When police went to the home, they found the wife and the suspect's 11-year-old daughter dead.

"This is just a horrific tragedy," said Sunnyvale Police Captain Craig Anderson.

"Our heart are broken for the family, for the victims and all of their friends," Capt. Anderson said.

Neighbors visited the home this morning and left flowers.

WATCH: Video shows brazen snatch-and-grab robbery of woman pushing baby stroller in Sunnyvale
EMBED More News Videos

A Sunnyvale neighborhood is on high-alert after a brazen robbery took place in broad daylight. The victim was a woman pushing a stroller with a small child on the sidewalk.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunnyvalemurderchild deathwoman killedchild killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
EDD delays threaten unemployment pay for thousands in CA
Thursday marks 1 year since COVID-19 was discovered in US
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
This sticker on your mask would detect COVID exposure
San Jose pastor avoids jail time for in-person services at church
Amanda Gorman, SF organization look to inspire young writers
Show More
Pandemic inspires East Bay girl to write book helping others
Kids aged 4 and older can now get tested for COVID-19 at Rite Aid
Expert answers your EDD, unemployment questions
Scott Peterson appears in court to discuss murder case retrial
Husband, wife die of COVID-19 minutes apart after 70th anniversary
More TOP STORIES News