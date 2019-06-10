South San Jose grass fire spreads 200 acres near Highway 101, 50 percent contained

Helicopter making a water drop on the #MalechFire in San Jose. We’re right off HWY 101 near Bailey Ave. pic.twitter.com/5rLJW9bPS6 — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) June 10, 2019

Just got an update from @CALFIRE_PIO #MalechFire is now 75 acres, 0% contained, grass is burning near the Sheriffs shooting range in an area that’s difficult to access. https://t.co/ClJhhU2kPb — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) June 9, 2019

SOUTH SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a grass fire in South San Jose Sunday afternoon.Cal Fire first tweeted about the "Malech Fire" at 3:15 p.m.The now 200-acre fire originated in the area of Malech Road and Bailey Road, near the Sheriff's Department shooting range. Officials say this is an area that's difficult to access.The fire is 50 percent contained.Witnesses say two planes and a helicopter are attacking the flames.