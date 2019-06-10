South San Jose grass fire spreads 200 acres near Highway 101, 50 percent contained

SOUTH SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a grass fire in South San Jose Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire first tweeted about the "Malech Fire" at 3:15 p.m.

The now 200-acre fire originated in the area of Malech Road and Bailey Road, near the Sheriff's Department shooting range. Officials say this is an area that's difficult to access.

The fire is 50 percent contained.

Witnesses say two planes and a helicopter are attacking the flames.



