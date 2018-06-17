Southbound Highway 101 reopens in Cotati after multi-car crash

Southbound U.S. Highway 101 at Gravenstein Highway in Cotati reopened after a temporary closure following a multiple-car collision that happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said. (KGO-TV)

COTATI, Calif. --
Southbound U.S. Highway 101 at Gravenstein Highway in Cotati reopened after a temporary closure following a multiple-car collision that happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on U.S. 101 at the Cotati on-ramp and at least one vehicle caught fire, according to the CHP. At least one person has major injuries, the CHP said.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area of Highway 116 between Redwood Drive and Old Redwood Highway because of the collision.

A Sig-alert has been issued.
