Southern California chase: 3 in custody, baby found in 2nd car

Three people were taken into custody amid a bizarre chase that included two cars and spanned three Southern California counties on Monday.It all started in Anaheim, where police said a K-9 handler spotted a black Toyota Camry with tinted windows near Harbor Boulevard and the 91 Freeway shortly before noon. That K-9 handler ran the license plate, which came back as stolen or lost.The handler then attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect sped off, fleeing along surface streets before getting on the 91 Freeway.Anaheim police said the suspect was initially traveling approximately 100 mph but later slowed down to traffic speed, around 60 mph. Anaheim police then relinquished control of the pursuit to the California Highway Patrol.The suspect proceeded to flee authorities on the 91 Freeway, through Anaheim Hills and into Riverside. The suspect then drove onto the northbound 215 Freeway, where he was seen throwing unknown items out of the car window. It appeared there was another person in the passenger seat next to the suspect.The suspect then drove onto the southbound 15 Freeway, reaching speeds as high as 125 mph as the chase made its way to Rancho Cucamonga.The suspect eventually got off the freeway and drove onto surface streets in Riverside. As the suspect drove through residential areas, a pursuing officer attempted two PIT maneuvers, which were both unsuccessful. The suspect's vehicle wobbled but managed to evade capture.The suspect briefly stopped the car along a residential street but quickly fled again when patrol cars came up from behind. The suspect then continued to drive through narrow residential streets.The suspect then drove onto Etiwanda Avenue, traveling on the wrong side of the road. He drove on the shoulder of the road within an arm's reach from traffic traveling in the opposite direction.At one point, a female passenger exited the suspect's vehicle and was taken into custody by police. Meanwhile, the suspect behind the wheel also got out of the car but appeared to enter a different vehicle that fled the scene.It was not clear if the driver of the second vehicle knew the suspect.The second car appeared to get on the eastbound 10 Freeway and drive toward Fontana. The vehicle then exited the freeway and pulled over to the side of the road in Colton.The driver complied with police orders, walking out of the car with his hands up before being detained. When the passenger exited, it did not appear to be the original suspect who was in the Toyota Camry. It was a female. She was taken into custody without further incident.Officers then looked inside the vehicle and found an infant in a car seat. Police officers took the infant into their care. It's still unclear if or how this vehicle was related to the original chase.The location of the original suspect remained unknown.