Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers test positive for coronavirus

DALLAS -- Hundreds of Southwest Airlines employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the airline's union said Tuesday.TWU Local 556, the union for Southwest Airlines flight attendants, told WFAA-TV in Dallas that at least 600 employees tested positive.The company, however, denies that, and released the following statement:This comes hours after American Airlines announced a number of its flight attendants also tested positive for COVID-19.International air travel to and from the U.S. is virtually shut down, and domestic flights have continued but to reduced schedules across carriers.